Faisal Shaikh or Awez Darbar, who is the most stylish Tik Tok star?

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh and Awez Darbar are the well-known faces of the social media world. Both shot to fame with their amazing videos and are now considered as the biggest Tik Tok stars.

Faisal and Awez have garnered lots of praises for their contribution to the entertainment industry through their Tik Tok video. While some funny, some are extremely relatable. These two stars have a massive fan following on Instagram account, all thanks to their wonderful posts. While Mr Faisu has a whopping 9.9 million followers, Awez 4.4 million followers.

Apart from being great entertainers, there's one more thing common between Mr Faisu and Awez and that's their style. Both look extremely handsome and their dashing looks are to die for.

Faisal and Awez's Instagram account is full of amazing pictures where they have flaunted their super stylish avatars. Both were looking all kinds of handsome and have also given major style goals.

Take a look at the pictures:

Awez and Faisal have come a long way in their career and established a name for themselves in the showbiz world. They have also worked with some of the well-known faces of the TV and film industry.

So, who's style file do you like the most, Awez or Faisu? Share your views with us in the comments.