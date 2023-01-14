Faisal Shaikh reveals how his boss cut his salary for two months for this shocking reason; reveals how much business he does today

Faisal is one of the most loved and celebrated stars on television. Now during a recent interview, the young lad revealed the reason why his boss cut his salary and how he has come a long way today by launching his own brand.  
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 18:55
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has even occasionally collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same.

He was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up.

He was one of the finalists of the show on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, and he impressed the judges and audiences of the show with his exceptional dancing skills.

Faisu had come on the Maniesh Paul show where he will be revealing a lot of secrets about himself.

Now in one of the segments, he did reveal how his boss had cut his salary because he had done a mistake after he was mesmerized by a girl’s beauty.

The young lad said “I was working in a perfume showroom and there were so many good perfumes there and I remember one day a girl had visited our showroom and I was so mesmerized with her beauty that the bottle fell down from my hand and broke”

He further said, “ That cost me Rs.14,500, and the next day I told my boss and he from the two months of my salary he cut the amount, and then I worked there for only that much period and then left.”

In the end, Faisu said that today he has his own brand, and when he launched it he earned over Rs. 1 crore for it and he has come a long way.

Well, there is no doubt that today, Faisu is a huge name in the entertainment business and he has come a long way with a lot of hard work and dedication.

Today he has a massive fan following who bestows him with a lot of love and support.

Soon, the actor will be seen on the big screen, and the fans are excited about his debut movie.

About Author

