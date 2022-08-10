Faisal Shaikh talks about his dreams and reveals how he has fulfilled his dream of being an actor on the big screen

Faisal is one of the most loved and celebrated stars on television. Now during a recent interview, Faisal spoke about how his dreams are getting fulfilled and he is excited to be seen on the big screen.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 07:00
Faisal Shaikh talks about his dreams and reveals how he has fulfilled his dream of being an actor on the big screen

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has even occasionally collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same.

He was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up.

He was one of the finalists of the show on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, and he impressed the judges and audiences of the show with his exceptional dancing skills.

Now in a recent interview, Faisu revealed his dream, and that whatever he had visioned has come true.

The actor said, “I never wanted anything; I never planned or plotted anything in these seven years of me working. I just worked on myself, to make whatever I did better. Yes, but I do have a dream of seeing myself on the big screen.”

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh breaks his silence on doing Bigg Boss and reveals which reality show will he be doing next

He further said, “I worked as a sales boy for 5-6 years, and till today I get the visual of how I used to work there because I got into the job a lot. Then I came on Tik Tok and became famous. I ranked third in the whole world and had 32 million followers. Then that platform shut down, and so I went on to another platform. Even there I got all the love and support from fans.”

He concluded by saying, “Then I did a reality show, and from both of them I got a lot of love and support. I  am finally doing a movie now, and I guess all my dreams are coming true.”

Well, there is no doubt that the actor has come a long way with a lot of hard work and dedication.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Congratulations! Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu Is The Insta King

Faisal Shaikh Bigg Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Colors Rohit Shetty Maniesh Paul Jannat Zubair TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara walk away from each other, he gets suspicious of Abhir’s parentage?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi arrives at Delhi airport, Ranbir fails to see her
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie overhears Chini's conversation; determines to expose her
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Exclusive! “I want to explore a character that is not entirely positive or negative, like a gray shade character” Karan Sharma of Sasural Simar ka 2 talks about the kind of roles he would like to pursue in the future!
MUMBAI :Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chukti turns child artist post leap; Shweta restless about Krish's return to India
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
When Fardeen Khan caught the collar of Shahid Kapoor on the sets of the movie Fida, Read More
When Fardeen Khan caught the collar of Shahid Kapoor on the sets of the movie Fida, Read More

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! “I want to explore a character that is not entirely positive or negative, like a gray shade character” Karan Sharma o
Exclusive! “I want to explore a character that is not entirely positive or negative, like a gray shade character” Karan Sharma of Sasural Simar ka 2 talks about the kind of roles he would like to pursue in the future!
Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals who he is supporting in Bigg Boss 16
Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and reveals who he is supporting in Bigg Boss 16
Maira Dharti Mehra learns Punjabi for her role in 'Pandya Store'
Maira Dharti Mehra learns Punjabi for her role in 'Pandya Store'
Shagun Pandey returns to 'Meet' in a brand new avatar
Shagun Pandey returns to 'Meet' in a brand new avatar
'Splitsvilla X4': Moose Jattana loses cool with Kashish Thakur
'Splitsvilla X4': Moose Jattana loses cool with Kashish Thakur
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role