Faisal Shaikh talks about his dreams and reveals how he has fulfilled his dream of being an actor on the big screen

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has even occasionally collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same.

He was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up.

He was one of the finalists of the show on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, and he impressed the judges and audiences of the show with his exceptional dancing skills.

Now in a recent interview, Faisu revealed his dream, and that whatever he had visioned has come true.

The actor said, “I never wanted anything; I never planned or plotted anything in these seven years of me working. I just worked on myself, to make whatever I did better. Yes, but I do have a dream of seeing myself on the big screen.”

He further said, “I worked as a sales boy for 5-6 years, and till today I get the visual of how I used to work there because I got into the job a lot. Then I came on Tik Tok and became famous. I ranked third in the whole world and had 32 million followers. Then that platform shut down, and so I went on to another platform. Even there I got all the love and support from fans.”

He concluded by saying, “Then I did a reality show, and from both of them I got a lot of love and support. I am finally doing a movie now, and I guess all my dreams are coming true.”

Well, there is no doubt that the actor has come a long way with a lot of hard work and dedication.

