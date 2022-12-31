From Faisal Shaikh to Urvashi Dholakia, Pratik Sehajpal shares moments from his special star studded evening; Check out video

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the upcoming talents in the entertainment industry. Pratik is prepared to control the fiction world as well after being a successful participant in numerous reality shows. Fans adore him in the role of Rudra in Naagin 6.

He is an active user of social media and keeps sharing glimpses from the set and his daily life. The fans love to watch it and keep pouring in love for the actor.

Pratik recently took to Instagram and shared a video with a compilation of moments from his special evening. He recently celebrated his birthday and had a big bash which was graced by a lot of television stars. The evening got more happening with Pratik’s co-stars from Naagin 6 showed up including Urvashi Dholakia and Simba Nagpal. The other few names include Pooja Pandey, Maesha Mishra, Faisal Shaikh who was Pratik’s former Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant. Even Mika Singh graced the evening.

It was a complete blast and everyone looked glamorous. It seems like the party was quite fun looking at the glimpses from inside the evening.

Check it out here:

Pratik Sehajpal has come a very long way ever since he started his journey. He made his debut with the MTV reality dating show Love School season 3 in 2018. He later took part in MTV's Ace of Space, where he was placed as the first runner-up in the inaugural season.

He was then a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and moved on to becoming a part of the Bigg Boss 15 house. He came out as the first runner-up.

