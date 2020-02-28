Faisal Shaikh's hilarious ways to avoid giving his phone number to anyone is unmissable; watch video

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh is popularly known as Mr Faisu and is famous for his amazing videos on Tik Tok. The ace social media personality has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself.

The internet sensation has a huge fan following on Instagram, all thanks to his wonderful posts which he keeps sharing with his followers on a regular basis. Faisal has gained lots of popularity and is climbing the ladder of success gradually. The actor has a whoppingmillion followers on Instagram which proves that he is a hot favoruite among the fans.

Faisal's Tik Tok videos are simply amazing and some of them are simply funny and relatable. In his recent video, Faisal has shown how he avoids giving numbers to his fans who trick him for doing it.

Take a look at the video:

Well, we simply loved how Faisal found hilarious ways to trick his fan who wanted his number.

The video became an instant hit among the fans and garnered lots of views and comments in no time.

What do you think about Faisu's video? Tell us in the comments.