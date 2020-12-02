Faith and Knowledge to decide whether, 20-year-old Tej Bahadur from UP will get the answer right for 1 crore rupees question on KBC, Season 12

MUMBAI: Tej Bahadur Singh, a 20-year-old student from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, pursuing his 3rd year Diploma in Civil Engineering will be seen sitting on the hot seat in front of Mr. Bachchan attempting question for 1 crore rupees. Since childhood, Tej has witnessed and experienced hardships due to financial reasons but has never thought of giving up on himself. His mother, Raj Kumari has always supported him and his younger brother by pushing them to pursue the education of their choice. Tej’s family lives in a Kacha house, with no electricity supply, as the monthly earnings are spent to fulfill daily necessities. However, his parents couldn’t stand the fact that Tej must travel for 35 Kilometers every day to the college by bicycle and rented a room near to his college so that he spends all his time studying.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has written histories for many people who have pushed themselves, believed that they have the potential to do something that will impact many lives. Tej is one such participant who has worked hard to be where he is, Tej not only wants to improve the condition of his family but also the village in which he lives.