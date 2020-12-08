Falaq Naaz to be part of Star Plus’ Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani

MUMBAI: Star Plus is soon rolling out a new show titled Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani. The show is banrolled by DJ’s A Creative Unit who recently produced Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony TV.

The show will star Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles. It will mark Karanvir’s comeback while Debattama will be seen essaying a lead role for the second time in her acting career.

We hear that the show will also feature actress Falaq Naaz who is known for her stint in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, RadhaKrishn and many more.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani is set in Punjab and it focuses on its narrative of an ordinary girl who faces various challenges in the dominant patriarchal and chauvinistic society.

The show will also stars actors namely Sooraj Thapar, Pankaj Kalra, Pyumori Ghosh, Khalid Siddiqui, Deepa Parab, Harsh Vashisht and Reema Worah in pivotal roles.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani is expected to launch sometime in December.

