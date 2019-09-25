News

Falaq Naaz joins the team of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 05:38 PM

MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a popular television actress. She has been part of many TV soaps such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka, and Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh hai. The actress is now set to join the team of Colors’ Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. 

Backed by ace Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the show is based on the epic tale of Ramayana. The Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania starrer show has rolled out Ravana’s track in the on-going plot. According to the reports, Falaq Naaz has been cast opposite Shaleen Bhanot, who is currently playing Ravana in the show. After playing a Vishkanya in Colors’ Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Falaq will play the character of Mandodari (Ravana’s wife).

Tags > Falaq Naaz, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Colors tv, Shaleen Bhanot, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Vishkanya, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka, Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh Hai,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at Sanjay Gagnani's birthday bash

Celebs at Sanjay Gagnani's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Hrithik Roshan
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days