Falaq Naaz joins the team of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a popular television actress. She has been part of many TV soaps such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka, and Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh hai. The actress is now set to join the team of Colors’ Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.



Backed by ace Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the show is based on the epic tale of Ramayana. The Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania starrer show has rolled out Ravana’s track in the on-going plot. According to the reports, Falaq Naaz has been cast opposite Shaleen Bhanot, who is currently playing Ravana in the show. After playing a Vishkanya in Colors’ Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Falaq will play the character of Mandodari (Ravana’s wife).