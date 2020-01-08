Falguni Rajani bags Amazon Prime’s Kamathipura

MUMBAI: Digital world is flourishing and how!

TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about the digital world.

Amazon Prime will soon come up with an interesting web series titled Kamathipura.

Popular actors like Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tanuj Virwani, Varun Joshi, Anang Desai and Meera Chopra will be seen in the project in prominent roles.

Now, the latest update is that actress Falguni Rajani who is known for her stint in &TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai as Gulfam Kali will be seen portraying a pivotal role in the project.

According to our sources, “Falguni will play the character of the head of a brothel in the series”.

The story of Kamathipura will revolve around a murder that took place in a red light area. Meera Chopra will play the role of a cop who will be assigned to investigate the case.

We couldn’t connect with Falguni for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.