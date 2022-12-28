Falling in love with Katha Ankahee actress Sheen Dass? Here’s all you need to know about her

MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa etc. The show has started on a great note and has made a great fan base.

Other than the leads, the other actors are also giving great performances and are equally responsible for the show’s progressive on-going.

One of the actors that the audience is really happy to see is Sheen Dass who is playing the role of Rewa.

Sheen Dass is highly recognized as Pooja from Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela but let’s discover a little more about the actress.

The 30 year old (as of 2022) actress comes from Delhi, completing her graduation from New Delhi’s Sikkim Manipal University. Sheen loved acting from a very early age and had also played the role of Indira Gandhi once in a school play.

Sheen Dass comes from the family of Kashmiri Pandits and has an elder sister named, Swati Dass.

Sheen Dass surely left her mark with her performance in Piyaa Albela (2017) by playing the lead in the show but her fans know her from the very first serial that she did, which was ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ back in 2015 where she played the character of Arzoo.

Later, she also appeared in Zee TV’s ‘Silsila Pyaar Ka’. Sheen Dass also gave some amazing performances in shows like ‘Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!’, ‘Indiawali Maa’, and ‘Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape’.

Sheen Dass has also appeared in the multi starrer movie ‘Uunchai’. Other than movies and shows, she has also acted in a web series named ‘Tanaav’.

Sheen Dass, or as her friends and family fondly like to call her, ‘Sheenu’is a chai person and as her fans know from her Instagram profile, she’s a dog lover who has a pet named ‘Scrappy’.

Currently, her performance is being loved in ‘Katha Ankahee’and the actress enjoys a good following of 350k on Instagram.

Recently, Sheen Dass was in the news regarding the Disha Salian case as according to media reports she is dating Disha Salian’s then-boyfriend, Rohan Rai.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.