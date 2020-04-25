From falling in love in a reality show to getting married, a look at Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s love story

MUMBAI: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. Their fans admire them for their amazing chemistry. The two set major relationship goals.

In times when love on reality shows was considered fake, the duo proved that true love can beat anything. They broke myths and became examples for many others. From falling in love on a reality show to becoming man and wife, Privika's love story is no less than a Bollywood romantic drama. It is filled with the right amount of emotions, love, and drama.

Take a look at timeline of Prince and Yuvika's love story:

How love blossomed:

Prince and Yuvika met inside the Bigg Boss 9 house. The two were contestants on Salman Khan's show. They first became friends, their bonding grew stronger, slowly and steadily got attracted to each other. While Prince wore his heart on his sleeves, Yuvika rather kept mum. Unlike most on-screen love stories that wither off-stage, their love story has set an example for many others, who dive into the pool of love with their colleagues or co-stars.

Prince's awe-inspiring proposal for Yuvika on national TV

Who can forget this moment? In sweetly surprising step, Prince opened his out in front of Yuvika as he cooked her a parantha! However, it wasn't the usual Punjabi parantha, but rather a heart-shaped one. It wouldn't be wrong to say, the handsome hunk kept his heart and feelings for his ladylove on the table that day.

Yuvika's sudden eviction

What's a love story without some suspense and drama? Well, Privika's story had the right amount of masala in it. Before the beautiful actress could reciprocate to Prince's feelings, she was evicted from the BB 9 house. While Prince was left disheartened, another hot-hot contestant lit up his life. We're talking about Nora Fatehi. Yes, Nora made entry after Yuvika's elimination. The sizzling diva got gossip mills rolling with her ‘closeness' with Prince.

Yuvika's confrontation with Prince

Tongues started wagging about Prince's growing closeness and affection for his co-contestant Nora. Everyone suspected that Prince's love for Yuvika was fake. Not only viewers, but Yuvika was also left confused about what's brewing between Nora and Prince. So, to clear the confusion, BB called the two beauties on the show again, and the whole 'love triangle' mess was cleared. Yuvika very tactfully questioned Prince about his relationship with Nora and asked if all this was to win the game.

The 'Just friends' phase after BB

Prince was declared as the undisputed winner of Bigg Boss 9. His professional and personal life changed after the massive victory. While many thought his equation with Yuvika will end, the two kept meeting and spending time together. They caught up very often and posted loved-up pictures with each other. While the maintained the 'just friends' tag, their growing affection and actions conveyed that something more was brewing, and it was quite evident.

Speaking about the same, Yuvika once revealed, 'When we came out of the BB house, we were friends. In the house, Prince had some hope but when I didn't respond, he thought that I have some issues with him and I will never say yes. He was sure from day one and I, like any other girl, took my time.'

Yuvika and her parent's confusion

While everyone else was sure that the duo was in a relationship, it was not really so. Prince and Yuvika were only trying to understand and know each other better. Initially, she and her family were not sure if Prince was the ideal match for her as he belonged to an industry where relationships change overnight. This happened to be the major reason why Yuvika took the time to take the big step.

Making it official

After numerous speculations, Prince and Yuvika finally came out as one in front of the world. They had the sweetest way to declare it to everyone that they are head over heels for each other. Prince said, 'I told myself that whatever I do, I am not going to leave her.' On the other hand, Yuvika shared, 'It was his love and faith that changed me. I am a very practical person, he is someone who thinks from his heart - whatever he says he does that.'

Going down on one knee

Getting married is a big decision, but proposing for that is even big a task. But, Prince had a filmy way to make work. Surprisingly, just a day before Prince put a ring on Yuvika's finger, they got into an ugly spat. In fact, the two had almost called it quits. But, the next day, Prince dropped in a sweet bomb, as he went down on his knee to propose marriage to Yuvika in front of her parents at Taj (Mumbai), and left the diva speechless. Yuvika said, 'For a second, I was speechless when I saw Prince with a ring in his hand. I didn’t know how to react because my frame of mind was not right. But the moment I looked into Prince’s eyes, I had to meltdown.'

Tying the knot

The cute couple finally decided to make it a forever thing as they walked down the aisle on October 12, 2018. The two tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Mumbai.

Happily ever after

Privika has been married for two years now, but the romance between them is still so fresh and innocent. With each passing day, the love between them only grows further and they give 'couple goals' to many others. From traveling to attending parties they do everything together and do small things to make each other feel special. The duo also went on to become the winners of Nach Baliye 9. It looks like number 9 is quite lucky for them!

Credits: Pinkvilla