Faltu fame Rajat Verma aka Sid is upset with This person’s wedding, find out why

Star Plus' new show 'Faltu', produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. The audience is falling in love with Faltu's simplicity and her bond with Ayaan.

Faltu just recently rolled out and the audience is loving the show and it has managed to stay amongst the popular shows on TV. Now we know how much our audience enjoys watching the episodes.

However, what we also understand is that our viewers love to know what goes on Behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also appreciate little tidbits from the lives of their favorite celebs.

Niharika Chouksey and Akash Ahuja are doing a great job on-screen and the masses love their pair.

We know that Ayaan is to marry Tanisha and Sid is not happy with this. Is this his new tactic to stop Tanisha aka Drishti Thakur from marrying Ayaan?

Rajat and Drishti are up with a reel from the set and Rajat doesn’t seem too happy about Drishti getting married!

It seems like Drishti and Rajat have become great friends off-screen and created this reel together and we are sure that this wedding season, so many of our readers must’ve gone through this!

Meanwhile on Faltu, the family is ready for Ayaan and Tanisha’s wedding but Ayaan comes and tells everyone that he needs to go and save Faltu. Ayaan pleads with Tanisha to permit him to leave. Kanika replies on Tanisha’s behalf and refuses to let him go.

However, Tanisha permits him but asks him to Promise to be back on time for their wedding. Ayaan thanks her and leaves. Sid is frustrated with Ayaan’s means of getting out of impossible situations but vows that he won’t let Ayaan be back on time for the wedding.

