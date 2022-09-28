"Faltu"- Is this really a girl's name? Star Plus announces brand new show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 16:50
"Faltu"- Is this really a girl's name?

MUMBAI: In its constant zest to address unique, relevant subjects, Star Plus is all set to come up with a show named 'Faltu' that will highlight the inspirational journey of a girl from India's heartland. Faltu is the story of an unwanted and unwelcomed girl child that revolves around her journey to gain acceptance from her feudal family, and make her people proud. The show highlights a prevalent aspect of society, through the lens of a third girl child in a conservative community of Rajasthan. The show is extensively shot in Rajasthan to maintain authenticity and realness in terms of the feel and the ambiance. Faltu goes on to prove that she is anything but Faltu, in fact she is a Heera, who deserves to be loved and respected by all around her!

The world has come a long way ahead of gender discrimination that was witnessed in previous times when a boy child was always considered a gift and a girl child was a curse.   In some parts of the country, people still name their girl child as ‘antima’ ,‘nakusha’ and many others, which carries a hidden message that signifies 'now it’s time for a boy'. 

Being a flagbearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus' new show Faltu promises to be a one of its kind story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child. Viewers are waiting with much anticipation to catch the show only on Star Plus!

Faltu Star Plus Rajasthan Nakusha Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 16:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Harsh Rajput’s story of being a fan to being the celeb’s best friend is inspirational
MUMBAI:Harsh Rajput is currently seen in Colors' fantasy fiction drama series Pishachini. The show which started airing...
Kya Baat hai! Amandeep Sidhu aka Anmol of Naagin transforms into Gangubai for THIS reason
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot...
AMAZING! Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi is being loved for her performance; Check out what the viewers have to say
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is reaching a new high as it’s keeping the viewers on the edge of...
Did you know that COLORS’ BIGG BOSS house gets four bedrooms for the first time?
MUMBAI : A few days away from its premiere, COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS Season 16’ with Ching’s Schezwan Chutney as Special...
Na Umr Ki Seema Ho: Love Blossoms! Dev and Vidhi go on a coffee date, Amba irks with jealousy
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar have...
OMG! Actor Ravi Kishan files a police complaint after been duped of Rs 3.25 crore, details inside
MUMBAI : Politician-cum-actor Ravi Kishan has allegedly been duped of Rs 3.25 crore by a Mumbai-based businessman, his...
RECENT STORIES
Much-in-Love! Check out Alia Bhatt’s special plans for hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s first birthday post marriage
Much-in-Love! Check out Alia Bhatt’s special plans for hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s first birthday post marriage