Niharika has a huge fan following and they adore her character Faltu. The actress has now shared a post where her fan page has shared a lovely collage of her pictures
Faltu’s Niharika Chouksey’s fans call her ‘Anmol’, find out why

MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja.

Actress Niharika Chouksey is being recognised for her role in ‘Faltu’. She ventured into the television industry with the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She once mentioned that she convinced her father to leave Madhya Pradesh and come to Mumbai when she aspired to work in the entertainment industry as a child artist.

Faltu, as a serial, is doing great according to the ratings and the viewers are really loving Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show.

Niharika has a huge fan following and they adore her character Faltu. The actress has now shared a post where her fan page has shared a lovely collage of her pictures and the recent track where her character loses her eyesight has been praised a lot and fans are calling her a ‘strong girl’ and ‘Anmol’. Check out the post below;

Looks like Niharika has won the hearts of millions of her fans with her impeccable performance. 

In the current track of Faltu, the latter loses her eyesight and Ayaan misunderstands her seeing sindoor in her hairline and mangalsutra in her neck. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Aakash Ahuja Niharika Chouksey Drishti Thakur Faltu Hardika Sharma Ayaan Tanisha Sushanta Das Star Plus Spoiler Alert Tellychakkar 
