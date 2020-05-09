Fame Gurukul winner Qazi Touqeer shared screen with Katrina Kaif in THIS movie

MUMBAI: Fame Gurukul was one of the popular singing reality shows of the small screen. The show saw many aspiring singers who showcased their singing talent and won several hearts.

After proving their prowess in singing for several weeks, Qazi Touqeer and Ruprekha Banerjee were declared as the winners of Fame Gurukul. Both Ruprekha and Qazi were a hot favourite among the viewers which helped them garner maximum votes.

Qazi and Ruprekha were seen in a music video together post they won the show.

While both are doing quite well in their careers, Qazi was seen sharing the screen with a Bollywood hottie Katrina Kaif in a chartbuster song from the movie Phantom. Yes, you heard it right!

Qazi was seen in the song Afghan Jalebi which featured Katrina.

Take a look at the pictures:



Well, while some clearly noticed him, some didn't. But Qazi definitely impressed us with his appearance in this amazing song.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.