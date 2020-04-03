A fan asked Ritvik to say something interesting abt Shaheer-Rhea; you won't believe what he said

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily soap is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans are loving the show every bit of it ever since its first episode.

The show saw Ritvik Arora-Kaveri Priyam and Shaheer Sheikh-Rhea Sharma's fresh pairing. All four have delivered a stellar performance and their onscreen pairing has become an instant hit among the viewers.

We all know that everyone on the sets of the show shares a great bond. Also, they keeping sharing amazing pictures and videos which are simply a treat for the viewers to see.

In a recent question and answer session on Instagram, a fan asked Ritvik Arora to reveal something interesting about Shaheer and Rhea.

Ritvik had the most amazing reply to the fan's question.

Take a look at the post:

Ritvik has always been extremely careful when it comes to answering these kinds of questions. But really think Ritvik played it safe and also won hearts with his kickass reply.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.