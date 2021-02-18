News

A fan asked Surbhi if she asked for leftover food to Ekta Kapoor and got work, the former's response is applaud-worthy

Surbhi's answer had a reality check and we hope the user definitely got the answer.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
18 Feb 2021 12:00 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Making it big in the showbiz world is not everyone's cup of tea. Celebrities who have become a huge name in the entertainment industry have given their heart and soul to achieve so much fame. 

While some success stories of the celebrities have left inspired, some feel that people easily get work in this industry. 

Many celebs have often faced several questions where they are asked about how they got to work with some well-known producers and directors and much more. 

Ekta Kapoor is one such personality of the small screen who is responsible for making careers of many actors and actresses. 

Surbhi Chandna is one of them whose career saw a huge rise after she signed popular fantasy-fiction drama series Naagin's fifth instalment. 

During a recent question and answer session on Twitter, Surbhi gave some amazing responses to the fans. 

Well, one fan asked Surbhi if she got to work with Ekta Kapoor as she asked the latter for the leftover food. 

Surbhi handled this troller in the most matured way and her answer definitely won our hearts. 

Take a look:

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

