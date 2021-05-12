A fan comments on Disha Parmar's beautiful jawline; beau Rahul Vaidya's reaction will leave you SURPRISED

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya is in the news ever since he was seen in Bigg Boss 14.

The actor-singer became the runner-up of the popular reality show and went on to win hearts with his excellent gameplay.

Rahul grabbed major attention when he went on to propose his ladylove Disha Parmar on national television in Bigg Boss house on the special occasion of her birthday.

ALSO READ: Disha Parmar gets candid about her wedding date with beau Rahul Vaidya

The duo is painting the town red with their love ever since then.

From hanging out at each other's place to sharing mushy pictures and videos, Disha and Rahul are the most popular real-life jodis of the Telly world. And now, fans can't keep calm as Rahul is seen in another rocking reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor has reached Cape Town along with the other contestants.

Fans are already sure that Rahul is going to rock on the show with his daredevil avatar.

Well, before Rahul left for Cape Town, we saw him spending quality time with his ladylove Disha.

And now, here's a video doing the rounds of social media where we can see how a fan had commented about Disha's beautiful jawline during a live chat session.

While Disha was all happy with the comment and is expressing her liking for the fan, beau Rahul's reaction was literally hilarious.

Take a look:

Rahul seems to have got extremely jealous as Disha says some good words for her fans.

Well, Rahul and Disha are giving major couple goals.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Here's one thing Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya would ace at in their real-life wedding because of their song Madhanya