News

Fan excitement running high as launch of Beyhadh 2 nears

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 05:29 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor and is a mega superstar on television today.

Her upcoming show Beyhadh 2 has increased the level of excitement among the fans.  The role Maya has set a benchmark in the television industry, and the way Jenny portraits hatred is commendable. The audience gave a thumbs-up to her performance, and she has won a lot of awards for her daring act.

A new promo of Beyhadh 2 has been shared by the actress, and it looks like this season will be even more dynamic than the previous one and the character of Maya will be even more evil.

Jennifer’s fan keep posting relatable pictures and clips of the promo of Beyhadh 2. It is also trending on social media.

Check out the post below.

Tags > Maya, Mritunjay, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdary, Shivin Narang, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star’s grace the red carpet of an award event...

Star’s grace the red carpet of an award event function
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance

past seven days