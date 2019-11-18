Fan excitement running high as launch of Beyhadh 2 nears

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor and is a mega superstar on television today.



Her upcoming show Beyhadh 2 has increased the level of excitement among the fans. The role Maya has set a benchmark in the television industry, and the way Jenny portraits hatred is commendable. The audience gave a thumbs-up to her performance, and she has won a lot of awards for her daring act.



A new promo of Beyhadh 2 has been shared by the actress, and it looks like this season will be even more dynamic than the previous one and the character of Maya will be even more evil.



Jennifer’s fan keep posting relatable pictures and clips of the promo of Beyhadh 2. It is also trending on social media.



Check out the post below.