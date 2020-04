Fan label Kapil Sharma as 'arrogant'

MUMBAI: Famouscomedian-actor-singer Kapil Sharma held an #AskKapil session on Twitter with his fans recently. He was asked several questions on various topics. The actor was asked by a fan what would he do if he wasn't this famous.

The Kapil Sharma Show host replied, 'Mai kuch bhi karta toh famous hi hota (sic)'. This reply attracted many eyeballs and received many replies. One even called it a matter of arrogance. Here;s what the user replied, 'Would have become famous? Maybe, famous for arrogance! This cemetery is full of indispensable people.'

Have a look at some of the posts.

If you weren't famous, what would you be up to right now?@KapilSharmaK9 #AskKapil — Shadab Yazdani (@Shadab_Yazdani) April 27, 2020

main kuch b karta but famous hi hota — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

