This fan-made video will tell you why Kundali Bhagya’s Karan and Preeta is the number one pair on screen

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and the leads of the serial, Dheeraj and Shraddha, have become household names with their performances as Preeta and Karan. The audience loves their chemistry and the show is always topping the TRP charts.

The jodi is loved by the audience and has a massive fan following.

Now we came across a fan-made video where they have shown their off-screen and on-screen moments and said that these two make a perfect couple.

The two make a wonderful couple on screen and share a cordial and are good friends with each other.

The duo has won also a lot of awards and is considered as one of the best Jodi's of television.

The video is very entertaining and is loved by one and all. There is no doubt that Dheeraj and Shraddha makes a wonderful pair.

Check out the post below :