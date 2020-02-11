Fan questions Asim’s feelings for Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, and the contestants have already made their place in the hearts of the audience.



This season, the show is filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there are massive fights in the house, which is giving enough content to the

viewers.



Shehnaz, Siddharth and Asim’s friendship was liked by the viewers.Especially in a house like Bigg Boss where relationships are very fickle, to see a group of friends standing by each other amazing.



The trio is known as the Siddharth Shukla gang, and there a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them.



But then the friendship went for a toss, and the three parted ways, while Shehnaaz and Siddarth remained friends Asim and Siddarth kept locking horns with each other and had massive fights in the house.



Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its finale and seven contestants namely Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma is locked inside

the house.



And we have seen how Asim and Shehnaaz friendship has gone down the drain.



Now during the weekend ka vaar the caller of the week called Asim and asked him that what he thinks of Shehnaaz as when she is with his he feels good and then when she is with Siddarth, he is getting

irritated.



To which Asim said that Shehnaaz and he shares a very cordial relationship with her, and he gets irritated as Siddarth doesn’t treat her well.



Well, Shehnaaz and Asim both have always been fond of each other.