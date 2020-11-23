Fan shares pic of special Kapil Sharma Show cake; the comedian thanks the fan with a caution; PIC INSIDE

MUMBAI: The comedy-king Kapil Sharma wished a fan a speedy recovery from Covid-19 in a tweet after the fan shared a heartwarming picture celebrating his birthday.

The fan posted a picture of his birthday cake, which was designed as him watching the Kapil Sharma Show, while lying on bed. The fan named Rahul Mehta tagged the comedian and wrote, “My birthday Cake and story behind cake was the immunity booster that I was taking while suffering from Corona. You are true magician.”

Taking note of the tweet, Kapil replied, “Thank you. Hope u r fine now. pls take care, corona is still there, we all have to be very careful.”

thank you Hope u r fine now pls take care, corona is still there, we all have to be very careful https://t.co/aPsrl2vauS — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 23, 2020

Kapil Sharma is not that active on social media, but he often replies to fan tweets and messages.

Reportedly, Kapil and his wife are all set to embrace parenthood once again. They became parents last year in December and have a daughter, who they have named Anayra.

Recently, on Karwa chauth, Kapil's close friend Bharti had gone live on Instagram and at the end of the video, we saw a glimpse of Ginni with a baby bump.

Sources close to the actor informed us that Ginny is pregnant with their second baby and it is due in the month of January 2021. Kapil's mother has also come down to Mumbai and so has her family to be with Ginni during the last trimester of pregnancy and for the delivery. Ginni is currently in her third trimester.

Well, we wish the couple all the best as they are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time

Also read: MTV Roadies Revolution: Arushi Chawla DEMANDS an ACTION against Pratibha Singh

Stay tuned to this space for more

Credits: TOI