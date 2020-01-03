Fan shares rare video where Siddarth and Shehnaaz behave like husband and wife

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing the headlines these days for the ongoing fights and ups and downs that are happening in the house. The Bigg Boss house is not an easy play to stay in, as the contestants in the house are cut off from the outside world.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaz.

The two are been loved by the audience and they have the massive fan following.

One can see their growing fondness for each other, and some housemates also feel that they have feelings for each other but don’t realize it.

Now in one of their fan clubs, a fan shared a video where Shehnaaz is acting like a wife to Siddarth. In the video, you can see her scolding Siddarth to sleep early and the video is actually filled with a lot of curtness and love.

Have a look.