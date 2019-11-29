News

Fans are missing laughter queen Bharti Singh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 03:01 PM

MUMBAI: Comedy queen Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been one of the most entertaining couples on the small screen, and we love their chemistry both off-screen and on-screen. Lately, this the adorable couple has been entertaining the audience in their popular comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra on Colors, which also stars Vikas Gupta, Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan, and Aly Goni

While the fun show has received immense love from the audience in its run of over six months, it will come to an end soon.

Talking about Bharti's career, she started her career with a comedy reality show called The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Season 4. She soon became famous for her comic character named Lalli. She later went on to feature in many TV shows such as Comedy Circus, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others.

Fans are missing her and also showering lots of blessings on her and her baby bump.

Have a look.

