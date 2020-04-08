Fans are missing something about Rashami and Asim..

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was a very successful season, and the USP of the show was the content that the contestants gave the show.

This season stands out because every single contestant was seen in the show, and no one came out dull or went unnoticed.

In a game that is so complicated, it’s difficult to build relationships that are true and not fake.

Asim and Rashami's friendship was much loved by the fans. Initially, the two never got along with each other, but later developed a thick bond of friendship.

Their every single moment was touching, from Asim standing for her she got in fights with Siddarth and Mahira or just being beside each other during the last few days of Bigg Boss.

Now since the show has got a re-run due to the lockdown and fans are missing the bond even more.

They have made a hashtag named #RaSim and have sent a lot of love and support for them.

One of the fan clubs shared a video with the cute and lovely moments of the two that were spent in the Bigg Boss house and the fans have commented saying that the relationship that they shared was real and not fake, and this is called true friendship.

The video will make all RaSim fans nostalgic and will want to see more of them.

