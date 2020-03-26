Fans are missing the chemistry between THESE two characters of Kasutii Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagi Kay is one the most successful shows on television, and has a pretty good rating when it comes to the BARC charts. One of the USP's of the show is the chemistry that the lead actors share.

The fans seem to be irked with the present track and have expressed their disappointment towards not being able to see Anurag and Prerna together.

Anupam and Anurag’s characters were very popular and were loved by the audience. They loved to see the fan banter between the two.

The fans have shared a funny video of Anupam and Anurag and have requested the makers to work on the existing characters of the show.

The have termed Anurag and Anupam’s jodi as Jai and Veeru.