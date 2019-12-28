Fans are missing the chemistry of this Ace couple

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is one of the most talented and popular actors of the Indian television industry. The handsome actor has been a part of the television shows for more than a decade now.

Over the past few years, Karanvir has acted in some amazing shows which include Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 2, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, Qubool Hai, and many others. He has also appeared in a few Bollywood movies.

Surbhi Jyoti, who is currently basking in the success of supernatural saga Naagin 3, has signed a new project. The actress informed her fans about the same on her Instagram account.

Among all her co-stars, Karanvir is one co-star Surbhi has bonded well with. The two were paired opposite each other for a year and in that one year, their friendship has grown stronger.

Their chemistry had put fire in all fan's hearts. Their bond used to look real. But now they’re not seen together, so fans miss their chemistry. Where they have posted a video of both. This heartbreaking scene in the video is relatable to fans when they got the news that, Karan is quitting the show.

But, their friendship is still the same, which have tied and kept their fans connected.

Check out the below video of Karanvir and Surbhi.