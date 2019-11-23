Fans are obsessed with Surbhi Jyoti's new look

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is an Indian television actress known for her portrayal of Zoya/Sanam in Qubool Hai and Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3

Surbhi Jyoti, our beloved Bela from Naagin 3, has time and again proven her prowess in the fashion world and is making millennials fall in love with her iconic style files. She is a sensational diva whose style statements have left millions in awe of her and inspired the youth to actually follow the actress for her uniquely equipped wardrobe and fashion sense.

Onr of her fans has posted a picture where she is wearing a light brown t-shirt and grey long skirt with black sneakers. And as you can see, it is with attitude and confidence on her face.

She truly believes in a simple yet effective fashion sense, and that’s what we love about this sultry diva.

Have a look.