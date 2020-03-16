Fans call Asim and Himanshi Disney's Aladdin and Jasmine

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry.

Asim Riaz even confessed his love for the Punjabi actress on National television while he was inside the Bigg Boss house.

However, things got rocky when Asim's friend, Shruti Tuli came into the picture and it was said that the two were dating and that Asim is lying. But then, post the show, Asim and Himanshi, with their PDA proved that everything was well in their relationship. Soon, the duo will be seen in a music together, and their fans have compared them to the famous couple, Aladdin and Jasmine.

According to the fans, the couple reminds them of Aladdin and Jasmine and they have made an edited photo of the same.

There is no doubt that Asim and Himanshi make for a dream couple and two are madly in love with each other.

Check out the post below :