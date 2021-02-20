Fans call Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actor Sai Ketan Rao the Rana Daggubati of TV

MUMBAI: Star Plus is currently holding a strong position in terms of content and ratings. Most of the channel’s shows are garnering a great response and have been faring well on the rating charts. Anupamaa, Imlie, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are the top three shows on the BARC India Ratings.

The channel is set to launch a new show titled Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, strengthening their early time slot, as the show will beam at 6.30 PM.

The show is produced by Sandiip Sickand and SOL productions and will star newcomers Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao in the lead roles.

The story of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali will revolve around a girl (Pallavi), who works hard to fulfil her and her family's needs. Moreover, she is afraid to get married because of her family's responsibility. The turning point comes when the girl meets with a local goon. It will be interesting to watch how the story moves forward.

The promo is already creating waves in the industry, and fans are in awe of male lead Sai Ketan Rao. Fans are drawing similarities between Ketan and Bollywood star Rana Daggubati.

Yes, they say that there is a striking similarity from the looks to accent and body language. Fans are already going gaga over Ketan and tweeting about his charming personality. Looks like another star is in the making!

Damn! His telugu accent is so hot! #MehendiHaiRachneWali https://t.co/DXXi7JMRsl

— (@Anika__Malhotra) February 18, 2021

So he can be cute when he wants #MehendiHaiRachneWali #RaghavRao #SaiKetanRao P.S:Abey ye Lata kitni chalu hain be,paas bula ke kissy leli..Aaj Kal ke Bachche sach mai bahut tez hai,they know what they want in life pic.twitter.com/KRx2aSEgeH — Saba (@IamSaba) February 17, 2021

ML in #MehendiHaiRachneWali sounds like Rana Daggubati especially while speaking in Telugu — D (@Lazy_aatma) February 17, 2021

