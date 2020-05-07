Fans call Nazar 2 actor Sheezan Television Ka Kartik Aryan, here's why

MUMBAI: This is not the first time that television stars have been compared to Bollywood stars. The quarantine hit both the handsome hunk Kartik Aryan and Sheezan Mohd hard, growing the beard that makes them look similar. Both the actors are active on Instagram and sharing their mesmerizing pictures on social media.

Nazar's actor has received a number of comments on the resemblance to Bollywood chocolate boy Kartik Aryan. Sheezan recently posted an alluring sunk image of him on Instagram, and after seeing the similarity, fans couldn't stop talking.

Sheezan Mohd, on his work front, is currently playing the part of an adult who is mentally 5 years old in Nazar 2. The series is doing very well, despite being aired in a late-night slot. The supernatural show stars Monalisa and Shruti Sharma, too. Sheezan Mohd. was earlier seen in shows like Prithvi Vallabh, Jodhaa Akbar, Chandra Nandini, Sil Sila Pyaar Ka, Ek Thi Raani Ek Tha Ravan and Tara from Satara.