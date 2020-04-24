Fans call Shehnaaz Gill 'Queen of Entertainment' for her latest video and we totally agree

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill's career has been on a roll ever since she has participated in Bigg Boss 13. The actress has won hearts with her stellar performance in the show and has been bagging some exciting offers ever since then.

Shehnaaz first bagged another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge soon after Bigg Boss 13, then she appeared in a music video with Sidharth Shukla which was titled Bhula Dunga.

The Punjab Ki Katrina has taken social media by storm. Fans can't stop adoring Shehnaaz and whatever she does, instantly goes viral.

The actress is very active in her Instagram account and enjoys a whopping 4.6 million followers on the popular photo-sharing app.

And now, Shehnaaz shared a fun Tik Tok video where she is taking a hilarious dig on the girls who are constantly chatting with boys during the lockdown period.

Shehnaaz made sure to reveal in the caption that the video was made in a fun manner to avoid any backlash.

Fans can't stop laughing on Shehnaaz Gill's video and in no time, comments started pouring in.

Sana's popularity is rising with every passing day and she is becoming everyone's favourite.

