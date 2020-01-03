Fans call Shehnaaz Gill the queen of the Bigg Boss House

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself. The show has finally made to the top 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

Shehnaz, who is one the strongest contestant in the house and who is loved by one and all, has a reason to celebrate now. She has reached 2 million followers, and her fans can’t keep calm and are celebrating this victory.

Before entering the house itself Shehnaz had a massive fan following and the actress is loved by one and all. She is one of the few contestants in the Bigg Boss house who gets along with everyone.

She is grabbing the headlines these days for her friendship with Siddarth Shukla and their pair is loved by the audience and the viewers. The audience fondly calls them Sidnaaz.

Now in one of her fan clubs, her fan shared an edited video and called her the queen of the Bigg Boss house, and said that all her fans are with her and they love her unconditionally and they see her as the potential winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Have a look.