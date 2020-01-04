Fans call Shehnaz Gill the gem of the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself. The show has finally made to the top 10 shows on the TRP ratings, thanks to the unlimited entertainment and drama. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

Shehnaz, who is one the strongest contestants in the house and is loved by one and all, has a reason to celebrate now. The Punjabi singer-actress has reached 2 million followers, and her fans can’t keep calm and are celebrating this victory.

Before entering the house itself, Shehnaz had a massive fan following. She is one of the few contestants in the Bigg Boss house who gets along with everyone and who is loved by all the contestants.

She is grabbing the headlines these days for her friendship with Siddarth Shukla and their pair is loved by the audience, who fondly calls them Sidnaaz.

One of her fans has edited a picture and tagged her as the gem of the Bigg Boss house. Her followers love her unconditionally, and she is one of the few contestants who makes jokes on herself and enjoys it too. Her fans also feel that the house would be very boring without her.

Have a look.