Fans call Shenaaz and Asim the 'underrated duo' !

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, the show has finally made to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

Now there was a time in the house when Shenaaz and Asim were really good friends and they got along like house on fire and seems like the duo misses this duo and they would like to see them back with the same chemistry. The fans miss their good times.

Their fans shared a photo of the two and captioned it saying that the two are the most underrated Jodi of the Bigg Boss house.

Well, there is no doubt that Asim and Shehnaz have a mssive fan following is loved by one and all.

Check out the post below :