Fans call these 2 Bigg Boss 16 contestants twins, check it out

Contestants like Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam and MC Stan, among others made a place in everyone’s hearts.
MUMBAI :The recently concluded Bigg Boss season 16 was one of the most watched and entertaining ones. The show had its moments of nasty fights, arguments, love angle and violence. But overall it is one of the most popular seasons. Contestants like Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam and MC Stan, among others made a place in everyone’s hearts.

Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry. She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following. The actress who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 16 was eliminated within 14 days of entering the house. She later re-entered as a wild card entry. 

Abdu Rozik has won over the hearts of the masses after his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house. His adorableness and Honest to God attitude is something that has appealed to the Indian audience.

He was one of the strongest and popular players in the show and bonded well with Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan. While he was in the house and the audience was asked about who entertained them the most, the most instant reply was Abdu.

Now Sreejita who is super active on social media has reshared a picture by her fan that has her and Abdu together. They have named the Bigg Boss contestants as twins. Check out the picture below;

Don’t they look cute in the picture? What do you think?

Let us know in the comments below.

