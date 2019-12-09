Fans calls Karishma Tanna the hottest Naagin ever

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is one of the most successful actresses on television. The actress who rose to fame with a stint in the Bigg Boss season 8 house, post that her character as Naagrani Ruhi from Naggin and Gauri from Qayamat Ki Raat became household names and today she is a superstar on television and one of the finest television actress we have.

The actress as a massive fan following and has a lot of fan clubs on her name where all her fans showed a lot of love on her and make her feel very special. Now one of her fan clubs shared the video where the actress is dancing on a naggin song and the fans have said she is the hottest Naagin ever on screen.

Well, there is no doubt that her fans love and admire a lot and they do miss her on the small screen and wish to see more of her.

Check out the adorable video below: