Fans can’t wait to see Asim and Himanshi together, share a special video of their moments

MUMBAI: Asim is one of the strongest contestants in the BB house. Asim has gained a lot of popularity as a contestant of the Bigg Boss house, and as a massive fan following. He has been trending on social media for quite some time now.

Himanshi who was a wild card contestant in the house had a great rappo and friendship with Asim. The duo’s friendship was loved by the audience and as we all know Asim did have feelings for Himanshi and the latter did express his feelings also where the singer said that she is already in a committed relationship and that she takes Asim only as a friend.

Well, for a second the viewers thought that there would be another love story in the Bigg Boss house but to everybody disappointment it didn’t turn that way.

The two have a lot of fans who want to see them together, now one of their fan clubs shared a lovely edited video of their lovely moments captured and indeed one will say what a wonderful pair they are.

Recently during the family task Shefali’s husband Parag had informed Asim that Himanshi is waiting for him outside and she hasn’t yet got married, after hearing this Asim seems to be the happiest contestant in the house.

