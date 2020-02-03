Fans cannot have enough of Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Punjab Ki Katrina aka Shehnaaz Gill is the most entertaining contestant of BB13. She is the reason most viewers watch the show. Her cute antics add charm to it.

Shenaaz has always nailed it with her unique style not only in singing and entertaining but also her cuteness and charm.

She is the only contestant in the house who has been seen playing the game with a fun element.

Well, in between when Shehnaaz was upset, her fans took to social media and tweeted their support for her.

Even when she went outside the house for a brief while with Deepika Padukone, the crowd who saw her kept chanting her name.

Here is a small clip posted by her fans. In the video, one of her fans is in front of the TV just waiting for one glance of Shehnaaz.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.