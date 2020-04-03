Fans can't stop adoring Shivin-Tejasswi after watching KKK10! Here's why they will make a good onscreen couple

MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is one of the popular reality shows of the small screen. The season 10 is seeing lots of well-known TV stars like Karan panel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar among others.

Fans are loving to see their favourite TV stars performing daredevil stunts on the show. Apart from that, fans are loving to see the show because of one more reason.

Well, we all know how Tejasswi and Shivin have become extremely good friends on the sets. The duo hangs out together on the sets and also support each other during the stunts as well.

Take a look at some of the cute moments of Shivin and Tejasswi:

Viewers find them really cute together and social media is full of beautiful memes and videos of Shivin and Tejasswi. They fondly refer them as 'TeVin'. Isn't that cute?

Well, we really think Shivin and Tejasswi look amazing together. Also, their onscreen camaraderie is just spot on. Both are young, energetic, extremely talented and perfectly complement each other.

They would really make a great onscreen pair if they star in a show together.

With Shivin's chocolate boy image and Tejasswi's girl-next-door personality, they will make a hit onscreen couple of the Telly world.

Shivin and Tejasswi have been extremely successful in their respective professional lives and starring together in a project can take their career to new heights.

What do you think? Do you want to see Shivin and Tejaaswi together in a show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.