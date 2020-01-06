News

Fans can't stop gushing over Ritvik Arora's dashing looks

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
06 Jan 2020 08:51 PM

MUMBAI: Ritvik Arora currently stars in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where he plays the role of Kunal Rajvansh. The show is the spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is getting a terrific response from the viewers from the day it started airing on the small screen.

Ritvik has become a hot favourite among the masses and it is all because of his dashing looks. Apart from that, Ritvik and Kaveri Priyam AKA Kuhu's onscreen chemistry is the major reason the show's popularity which keeps the fans hooked to the show.

The handsome hunk is extremely active on Instagram and knows how to treat his fans with his amazing posts. Ritvik surely knows how to acknowledge the love and support from the fans and expresses gratitude towards them.

Interestingly, many of Ritvik's posts have been liked by fans and they have showered with beautiful comments on his pictures.

Take a look at Ritvik's posts.

Here's how fans reacted.

 

On the work front, before Yesh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, the actor starred in the show Tu Aashiqui opposite Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

