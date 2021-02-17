Fans celebrate as Parth Samthaan achieves THIS milestone

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television, and he has a massive fan following.

The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay where he essayed the role of Anurag Basu and he became a household name. His paring with Erica Fernandes was loved by the audience.

These days, Parth is busy shooting for his debut web series named Hero, which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the same, he is essaying the role of a don.

It’s been quite some time that Parth has been away from the small screen and his fans are waiting to see him back in action. They can’t wait for the web series to stream online.

The actor is quite active on his social media platforms. He regularly updates his fans.

Recently Parth was seen in a music video alongside Khushali Kumar which got an excellent viewership in just a few weeks and also touched half a milestone.

Now Parth’s video has reached 50 million views in just three weeks and that’s a huge achievement.

His fans can’t stop controlling themselves and have begun to celebrate and rejoice in this win.

They have commented saying that he deserves this success and they are not surprised with the response the actor has got as his fan following is huge and they will support him no matter what.

Well, in a few weeks now Parth will enter the 100 Million club of viewership and that would be the biggest achievement for his debut music video.

Well, no doubt that Parth is an exceptionally good actor, and fans love watching him perform.

