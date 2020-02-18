Fans celebrate the victory of Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Siddarth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 13, and he was one of the most famous and controversial contestants of the show. He also was the most trending contestant on social media.

Now his fans are already missing him, but without fail they celebrated his victory by cutting a cake and chanting his name aloud.

Outside the house one of Siddarth’s supporters were, Bigg Boss season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh, and when he saw this video where the fans were celebrating Siddarth victory he shared the video and said, that’s how Sidhearts win and everyone gave so much love to him.

Post the win, Sid also received a lot of backlash where a lot of audiences accused the show of being biased and put allegations that Siddarth was a fixed winner even many television personalities slammed the channel and the makers for this biased decision.

But these things never affected Siddarth as he doesn’t get effected to what other’s say.

No wonder his fans love him so much and shower so much and love and support on him.

Check out the post below: