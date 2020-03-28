Fans claim that Shehnaaz has fooled them

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television. The show was high on drama and the audience were hooked to watching the different dynamics between the contestants every passing episode.

As we all know the game is very tough to sustain and relationships crumble in no time. However, Siddarth and Shehnaaz managed to create a strong bond of friendship. They managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience and their fans fondly call them SidNaaz.

Their fans are all the more happy to see them on television once again as the show is being re-run. It was only recently that how, in a candid conversation with Tellychakkar, Shehnaaz said that Sidharth won’t mind if she has a boyfriend. However, it looks like the fans do not believe her claim.

The fans feel that Shehnaaz is fooling the audience by saying such things. They feel that Shehnaaz and Sidharth are dating and if anyone of them will find a partner for themself, the latter will feel jealous and will eventually have a problem.

Sidnaaz fans also claim that the two are playing with their feelings.

Also, there is a section of fans who opine that if Shehnaaz has expressed her feelings for Sid then why is he not responding to her in the same manner?

With this it is very clear that the fans are very confused about their relationship status.