Fans compare Ankita Lokhande's latest picture with Alia Bhatt and we totally agree

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande became a household name as Archana after her debut show Pavitra Rishta. The actress' career started on a high note and then there was no looking back.

Ankita's popularity is rising with every passing day, all thanks to her amazing social media presence. The actress has been extremely active on her Instagram account and keeps sharing all the latest updates.

And now, Miss Lokhande's latest post has instantly gone viral among the fans. The actress posted two pictures where she is all decked up in a neat bun with red lips doing all the talking.

Ankita was looking hot as ever, however, fans couldn't help but compare her with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. It was interesting to see how Ankita clearly resembled Alia and its uncanny.

Take a look at the pictures:

Fans not only went crazy seeing Alia's glimpse in Ankita but also showered her with beautiful comments.

Take a look at the fans' reaction:

Well, we are sure Ankita must be overwhelmed to get such beautiful compliments from her fans.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.