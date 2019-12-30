Fans compare Siddarth and Shehnaz to THIS famous cartoon character

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing the headlines these days for the ongoing fights and ups and downs that are happening in the house. The Bigg Boss house is not an easy play to stay in, as the contestants in the house are cut off from the outside world.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaz.

But in the last few episodes, Sid and Shehnaz have been fighting and are not in good terms but thankfully now things have been good and they are sharing a good rapoo of friendship.

Now as we all know that their fans really love to see them together, they have made a funny a video where they have compared the two to tom and Jerry where they have compared Shehnaz to Jerry and Sid to TOM.

The post will leave you in splits.

Check out the post below :