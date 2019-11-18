Fans compare Surbhi Jyoti to Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame with her performance as Zoya in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai and was last seen on successful show Naagin 4, which topped the TRP charts every week.



The actress has a massive fan following and has millions of fan clubs on her name. Surbhi’s fans bestow a lot of love and affection on her. Now one of the pages of her fan clubs, we came across a post where they compared her looks to Deepika Padukone’s character of Mastani.



Well, fans feel that if any television actress could pull of the character of Mastani, it would be our very own Surbhi Jyoti.



Check out the lovely post below.