News

Fans compare Surbhi Jyoti to Deepika Padukone

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 07:21 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame with her performance as Zoya in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai and was last seen on successful show Naagin 4, which topped the TRP charts every week.

The actress has a massive fan following and has millions of fan clubs on her name. Surbhi’s fans bestow a lot of love and affection on her. Now one of the pages of her fan clubs, we came across a post where they compared her looks to Deepika Padukone’s character of Mastani.

Well, fans feel that if any television actress could pull of the character of Mastani, it would be our very own Surbhi Jyoti.

Check out the lovely post below.

Tags > Surbhi Jyoti, Deepika Padukone, fan compare, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star’s grace the red carpet of an award event...

Star’s grace the red carpet of an award event function
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi

past seven days