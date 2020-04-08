Fans compare Vidya actress Meera Deosthale with THIS Bollywood diva and we totally agree

MUMBAI: Meera Deosthale is currently seen in Colors' show Vidya where she plays the titular role of Vidya. The actress is paired opposite TV's handsome hunk, Namish Taneja, in the show. Meera and Namish make a great pair and fans are loving this onscreen couple.

Before Vidya, Meera was quite popularly known for her role Chakor in Colors' show Udaan and won several hearts with her stellar performance.

During her recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, the actress got candid about his shows, co-stars, friends and family.

Fans couldn't help but compare her with Bollywood's most popular actress of the 90s late Divya Bharti. The diehard fans of Divya think Meera resembles Divya a lot.

When Meera came to know about this, she was extremely overwhelmed and felt honoured to be compared with such a talented actress.

Meera is a bundle of talent and her work speaks.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.