Fans declare Shoaib Ibrahim as the crush of India

17 Mar 2020 07:23 PM

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors on television and was last seen in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Prem in the serial Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans keep showering love and support to the actor. Now the actor is on a break and is not seen on the small screen for quite some time, and fans seem to be missing him.

Now we came across a post, where the fans have shared Shoiab photo had said that the government should declare him as the national crush of India. Well, there is no doubt Shoiab really worked very hard for this transformation, and there is no doubt that he gives major fitness goals.

